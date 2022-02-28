Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 248,651 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $52,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,695 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.