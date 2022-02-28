Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,559 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $41,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,700,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

ORLY opened at $654.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $668.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.19 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

