Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 940,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.40% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

