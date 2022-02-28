Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 220,120 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,120 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Ameren worth $47,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 796.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

AEE opened at $86.03 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

