Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of QIAGEN worth $49,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

