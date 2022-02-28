Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.11 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of ViacomCBS worth $52,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

