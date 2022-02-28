Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.49% of Everest Re Group worth $49,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $11,234,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE stock opened at $302.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.40 and its 200 day moving average is $273.06. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

