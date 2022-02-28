Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $52,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

