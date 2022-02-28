Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503,388 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of Warner Music Group worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 546,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 492,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $20,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

