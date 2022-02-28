Jane Street Group LLC Sells 617,174 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617,174 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 292,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

