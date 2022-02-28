Jane Street Group LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000.

JAGG opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

