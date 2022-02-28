Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 145,823 iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $62.84 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92.

