Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.12 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

