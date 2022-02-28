Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.64

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 42876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

