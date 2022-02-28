iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.19% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.