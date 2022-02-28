iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.92. 17,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,111. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

