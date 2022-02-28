iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $107.23 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

