iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.