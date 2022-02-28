iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KSA)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,718 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20,894% compared to the typical daily volume of 32 call options.

KSA stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $46.59. 814,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,670. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

