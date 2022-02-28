iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

