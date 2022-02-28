iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,194 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

