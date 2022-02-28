iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. 13,282,660 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79.

