iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,602,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $56.69. 46,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $61.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

