iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

