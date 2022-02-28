IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.60% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of HFXI stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

