Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,629,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,134 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 100,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $179.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

