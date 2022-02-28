Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,314 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $97.74 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.80 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,857. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

