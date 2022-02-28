Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,404,903 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,404,903 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.97% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $789,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $350,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $683,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.