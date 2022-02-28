Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,183,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of Centennial Resource Development worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

