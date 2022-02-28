Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,183,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Centennial Resource Development worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after acquiring an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

CDEV stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

