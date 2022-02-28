Invesco Ltd. Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 374,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.16 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -276.00 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

