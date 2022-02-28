Invesco Ltd. Has $16.77 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.95% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of -0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

