Invesco Ltd. Has $16.55 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of UMB Financial worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF opened at $102.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.01 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

