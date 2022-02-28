Invesco Ltd. Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $1,367,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

HYT opened at $10.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

