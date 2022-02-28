Invesco Ltd. Has $16.32 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,287,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.