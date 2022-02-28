Invesco Ltd. Has $16.32 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $172,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,287,135. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $73.06 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

