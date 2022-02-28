Invesco Ltd. Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 39.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

