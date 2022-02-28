Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.37% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,306,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 310,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.25 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $22.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

