Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 770.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW opened at $90.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.