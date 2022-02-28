Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,367,000 after buying an additional 342,295 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,208,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 124,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 236,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.