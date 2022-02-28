Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.508-5.550 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $9.95 on Friday, reaching $487.18. 2,846,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
