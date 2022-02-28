Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.508-5.550 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $9.95 on Friday, reaching $487.18. 2,846,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $560.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.28. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

