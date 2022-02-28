Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $715.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $715.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

