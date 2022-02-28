Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $715.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $715.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
