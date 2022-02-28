Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INTZ stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.