Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Get Intevac alerts:

IVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.