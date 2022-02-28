Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.89.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ITP stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.78. 16,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,172. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$23.08 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

