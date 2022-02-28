Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $94.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,155 shares of company stock worth $5,549,127 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

