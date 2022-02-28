Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) versus Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Critical Contrast

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intellicheck and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bentley Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 257.84%. Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $64.29, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Bentley Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 5.94 $560,000.00 ($0.08) -42.49 Bentley Systems $801.54 million 13.00 $126.29 million $0.33 116.61

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -9.57% -9.60% -8.50% Bentley Systems 11.34% 55.39% 11.18%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Intellicheck on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

