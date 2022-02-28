Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

