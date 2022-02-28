Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.10.

INTC opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

