Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) COO Sells $2,977,684.72 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

